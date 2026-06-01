Why Shiv Sena (UBT) Wants President's Rule In West Bengal

Amidst allegations of violence and political unrest, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is demanding President's Rule in West Bengal, accusing the BJP government of undermining democracy and sponsoring attacks on Trinamool Congress MPs.

Key Points Shiv Sena (UBT) demands President's Rule in West Bengal following attacks on TMC MPs.

Saamana editorial accuses the BJP government of sponsoring violence against opposition leaders.

The party alleges the BJP wants to split the TMC and establish the rule of goons in West Bengal.

Shiv Sena (UBT) claims the BJP is using power for revenge rather than the betterment of people.

The editorial criticises the Election Commission's role during the West Bengal assembly polls.

Slamming the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal over the alleged attacks on Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Kalyan Banerjee, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday demanded imposition of president's rule in the eastern state.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana titled 'Impose President's Rule in Bengal' said the attack on the two MPs is not only a setback to the prestige of West Bengal but also to the country.

Allegations of Political Violence

The BJP won 208 seats in the West Bengal assembly polls, counting for which took place on May 4, decimating the Mamata Banerjee-led 15-year old Trinamool Congress government.

On Saturday, Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee was pelted with stones and eggs by an irate mob in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district. Kalyan Banerjee claimed he suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in Hooghly district on Sunday.

Accusations Against the BJP Government

The BJP government in West Bengal has given complete amnesty to the goons and it wants to kill public representatives of the opposition party, the Saamana editorial alleged.

Since CM Adhikari and West Bengal Governor N Ravi have not opened their mouths over the attack, this means these "murderous" attacks were BJP sponsored, the editorial further claimed.

The party said had such attacks taken place when Mamata Banerjee was chief minister, the West Bengal governor would have recommended president's rule in the state.

Concerns Over Democratic Processes

There is a surge of neo-Hindutva in West Bengal, the editorial said.

The BJP wants to split the TMC and establish the rule of goons in West Bengal, the Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged.

The BJP is using power to quench its hunger for revenge rather than using it for the betterment of people, it added.

The editorial further said change in power in West Bengal was not through fair democratic process, adding the BJP resorted to malpractices to register victory.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah camped in the state, more than 3 lakh paramilitary forces were deployed there during the polls which tilted the game against TMC, while the Election Commission played the role of a "househelp", the editorial said.