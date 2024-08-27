News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Shivaji statue collapse: FIR filed against contractor

Shivaji statue collapse: FIR filed against contractor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 27, 2024 11:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district have registered a case against the contractor and the structural consultant in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: >The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Sindhudurg last year. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 35-foot statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday.

The incident caused embarrassment to the Eknath Shinde-led state government and invited criticism from the opposition parties. CM Shinde said the statue was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.

 

A complaint was lodged by an assistant engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) at Malvan police station on Monday evening. As per the complainant, the artist and the consultant were responsible for the collapse of the statue, an official said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against contractor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil over the statue collapse incident, he said.

They were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections of attempt to commit culpable homicide, act endangering life or personal safety of others, attempt to murder and cheating was registered along with section 3 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (mischief causing damage to public property), he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Navy team to probe Shivaji statue collapse in Maha
Navy team to probe Shivaji statue collapse in Maha
Remembering Shivaji The Great
Remembering Shivaji The Great
Shivaji's Historic Escape From Agra
Shivaji's Historic Escape From Agra
B'deshi student sent back for liking anti-India post
B'deshi student sent back for liking anti-India post
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
Is This Bowler Ashwin's Heir In Tests?
WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1
WTC standings: Pakistan slip to 8th; India No 1
The Great Indian Waterfalls
The Great Indian Waterfalls

More like this

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

35-ft Shivaji statue, unveiled by PM, collapses in Maha

Remembering Shivaji's greatest battle

Remembering Shivaji's greatest battle

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances