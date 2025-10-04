Sena leader's explosive revelation on Bal Thackeray's death, targets Uddhav

Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Friday stayed firm on his claim that party founder Bal Thackeray's body was kept at his Mumbai home for two days before the announcement of his death in 2012 and made further allegations against his son Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: A policeman walks past the poster of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray during the Dussehra rally, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar, in Mumbai, October 6, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former state minister Kadam also claimed Bal Thackeray fingerprints were taken after his death and added let there be a narco analysis test on him and also Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray president Uddhav Thackeray so that the truth comes out.

Speaking separately, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat joined the issue and said there was substance in the allegations made by Kadam, while state cabinet member Nitesh Rane of the BJP claimed Uddhav Thackeray did not let Narayan Rane, a former CM, meet Bal Thackeray during his last days,

Minister of fisheries and ports Nitesh Rane, son of Narayan Rane, backed Kadam and asked Uddhav Thackeray to reply to questions raised by the Shiv Sena leader.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, hit back at Kadam and said his comments amounted to betrayal of the Shiv Sena founder.

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai on Thursday, Kadam said, "When did Shiv Sena pramukh (Bal Thackeray) die? Why was Shiv Sena pramukh's body kept at Matoshree (his residence in suburban Bandra) for two days. I have slept on a bench at Matoshree for eight days (when Bal Thackeray was seriously ill)."

Kadam made the assertion while targeting former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"Making such statements amounted to betrayal of Balasaheb Thackeray," Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray, said in response to Kadam's remarks.

On Friday, Kadam further claimed Uddhav Thackeray "tortured" the body of his late father, who died on November 17, 2012.

"I told Uddhav ji to take impressions of his feet. But Uddhav ji said he has taken impressions of his palms. What use have you made of these impressions? Let there be a narco (analysis) test on me and Uddhav ji (to verify this)," the Shiv Sena leader demanded.

Kadam further claimed no one was allowed inside the room in Matoshree, where the Shiv Sena founder was kept for two days.

The Shiv Sena, a ruling coalition ally, is headed by deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a bitter political rival of Uddhav Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra, Nitesh Rane said Narayan Rane, a BJP Lok Sabha MP who was once in the united Shiv Sena, had expressed a wish to meet ailing Bal Thackeray.

"Uddhav Thackeray did not let Narayan Rane meet Bal Thackeray during his last days. Kadam can tell better what was happening there (at Matoshree) during those 2-3 days. We only know someone was going to come from Switzerland and the (death) declaration was supposed to take place after signing a few papers," said the state minister.

Uddhav Thackeray should speak up and clarify whether Kadam or he were lying, Nitesh Rane demanded, adding "The longer he stay quiets, the more he will be certifying our information."

Speaking to a regional news channel in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, social justice minister Shirsat maintained allegations made by Kadam were not false.

"But we don't want to speak much on it as it will give pain to the soul of Bal Thackeray," Shirsat said.

He claimed preparations for the last rites of Bal Thackeray were going on for two days before the formal declaration of his death.

"I was at Matoshree. Former MP Vinayak Raut (then in united Shiv Sena) had started the preparations two days before. The (Mumbai) police commissioner asked about what had happened. After this, then Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote removed the (funeral) arrangements made by Raut."

"I am taking names here," said the social justice minister.

"Allegations made by Kadam were not false. Everyone knows the truth. We don't want more discussion over the issue. Kadam spoke so I am speaking now. We will not speak more than this because we don't want to give pain to the soul of Bal Thackeray," Shirsat noted.