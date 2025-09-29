HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cancel Dussehra rally and...: BJP's challenge to Uddhav

Cancel Dussehra rally and...: BJP's challenge to Uddhav

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 13:15 IST

x

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Monday demanded that Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray cancel his party's annual Dussehra rally and utilise the expenditure for flood relief in Marathwada.

IMAGE: Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Sena. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Thackeray was the state's chief minister, he "failed to act and remained at home", Upadhye alleged, adding that this is the time to "atone".

Several parts of Maharashtra, including the usually drone-prone Marathwada region, have been battered by heavy rains, causing floods and widespread damage.

 

Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Sena. This year, he is also slated to address the rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on the occasion of Dussehra on October 2.

"Marathwada is reeling under severe floods, with people losing everything. Thackeray has already toured five districts for three hours and expressed anguish at the pain and suffering of the affected. Now is the time for action. He should cancel the Dussehra rally and spend that amount for flood victims. That would give meaning to his expressions of sympathy," Upadhye said in a post on X.

The BJP leader charged that when in power, Thackeray had "failed to act and remained at home".

"This is the time to atone. Cancelling the rally and diverting the funds will show genuine concern for the people," he added.

Upadhye also criticised the content of Thackeray's annual rally, saying that in the past, under Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the event was known for its ideological direction.

"Now, it has been reduced to repeating the same script of calling others traitors and alleging that his party was stolen. Why should ordinary workers be burdened with lakhs of rupees for such theatrics, when the same lament continues daily in (Sena-UBT mouthpiece) Saamana," he remarked.

Thackeray recently visited flood-affected areas in five districts of Marathwada, where he met the affected people and heard their grievances.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'This Shock May Trigger Suicides'
'This Shock May Trigger Suicides'
Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged
Rain havoc in Marathwada: 8 dead, houses, crops damaged
Why Flash Floods Will Keep Devastating Uttarakhand
Why Flash Floods Will Keep Devastating Uttarakhand
Flash Flood Threat Grows with Monsoon Changes
Flash Flood Threat Grows with Monsoon Changes
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'
'Such Catastrophes Will Only Worsen'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

webstory image 2

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 3

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

VIDEOS

Samantha Steals the Show in Stunning One-Piece Outfit!1:05

Samantha Steals the Show in Stunning One-Piece Outfit!

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black1:02

Shruti Haasan Glows in Black

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound1:30

Kolkata's 'Dubai-Themed' Pandal Leaves Devotees Spellbound

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV