Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context

Seers demand Sanskrit for Urdu words in Hindu context

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 05, 2024 23:40 IST
Seers of Haridwar on Thursday pitched for the removal of Urdu words like 'shahi' used in Hindu religious contexts and suggested replacing them with their Hindi or Sanskrit substitutes.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: AN Photo

The development comes after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while referring to the Lord Mahakal procession in Ujjain recently, used rajasi sawari instead of shahi sawari.

 

The seers said that a meeting of the various Akharas will soon be convened in Haridwar to pass a resolution seeking the replacement of words like shahi or peshwai with their Sanskrit substitutes.

According to them, these words are symbolic of India's slavery to the Mughals.

Shahi is often used in the context of Kumbh congregation in which royal bath is referred to as shahi snan.

Supporting the Madhya Pradesh CM, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad -- the highest body of seers -- said that the word 'shahi' is not in the tradition of Indian culture.

"Words like shahi and peshwai are symbols of slavery and were used by the Mughal rulers to show their pride. These words are from the Urdu language, whereas the language of ancient Indian Sanatan culture is Sanskrit from which Hindi has originated," Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri (Niranjani) said.

Words like rajsi were used in ancient times for shahi or royal, he said.

A meeting of the Akharas will soon be called to discuss the matter and pass a resolution for the replacement of the Urdu words used in Hindu religious contexts with Sanskrit-origin words.

The resolution will be sent to the administration of all cities where the Kumbh fair or similar religious congregations are held, Puri said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
