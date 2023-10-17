Seen The Ring of Fire?

IMAGE: The solar eclipse seen from Edzna in Campeche state, Mexico October 14, 2023, here and below. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

IMAGE: The solar eclipse seen using a solar filter as people gather to watch the eclipse at a museum in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: The rays of the sun during the solar eclipse are seen on the ground over the shade of a tree in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Photograph: Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

IMAGE: The Moon crosses in front of the Sun over Memorial Juscelino Kubitschek, during an annular eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

IMAGE: A dove pictured on an electric pole during the annular solar eclipse in Brasilia, Brazil. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

IMAGE: The annual solar eclipse seen during the Arkansas-Alabama football game at its maximum eclipse -- nearly 60% -- at 12:08 pm at the Bryant-Denny stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA. Photograph: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

IMAGE: The sun and moon begin to align during the annular solar eclipse at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Photograph: Adria Malcolm/Reuters

IMAGE: The solar eclipse is observed in Neiva, Colombia. Photograph: Vannessa Jimenez/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to watch the solar eclipse at the Chichen Itza archaeological zone in Piste, Mexico. Photograph: Lorenzo Hernandez/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to watch the solar eclipse at the Bicentenario Park in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

IMAGE: People gather to watch the solar eclipse at UFAM university in Manaus, Brazil. Photograph: Bruno Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: A couple wearing special protective glasses observe the solar eclipse at the Bicentenario Park in Antiguo Cuscatlan, El Salvador. Photograph: Jose Cabezas/Reuters

IMAGE: Sergeant Mike Schroeder and Officer Charles Breeden of the Albuquerque Police Department's mounted patrol watch the annular solar eclipse at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photograph: Adria Malcolm/Reuters

