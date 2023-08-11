India Gets Ready For Independence Day

IMAGE: Students participate in an Azadi ki Goonj programme in Patna ahead of Independence Day. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students pose with the Tiranga in Patna.

IMAGE: Students with their palms painted in the Tricolour pose for a photograph in Patna.

IMAGE: Independence Day dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Kolkata police personnel during the dress rehearsal.

IMAGE: Chhau dance during the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Artists take part in the Kolkata dress rehearsal.

IMAGE: Dancers from Darjeeling at the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Students of Carmel School in Dhanbad at an Independence Day rehearsal.

IMAGE: Before a patriotic song competition at the Patna Women's College...

IMAGE: Students dressed up as freedom fighters in Surat; the boy in the centre is dressed up as the current prime minister.

IMAGE: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated for Independence Day.

IMAGE: People buy flags in Patiala.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com