India Gets Ready For Independence Day

IMAGE: Students participate in an Azadi ki Goonj programme in Patna ahead of Independence Day. All Photographs: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Students pose with the Tiranga in Patna.
IMAGE: Students with their palms painted in the Tricolour pose for a photograph in Patna.
IMAGE: Independence Day dress rehearsal in Kolkata.
IMAGE: Kolkata police personnel during the dress rehearsal.
IMAGE: Chhau dance during the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.
IMAGE: Artists take part in the Kolkata dress rehearsal.
IMAGE: Dancers from Darjeeling at the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.
IMAGE: Students of Carmel School in Dhanbad at an Independence Day rehearsal.
IMAGE: Before a patriotic song competition at the Patna Women's College...
IMAGE: Students dressed up as freedom fighters in Surat; the boy in the centre is dressed up as the current prime minister.
IMAGE: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated for Independence Day.
IMAGE: People buy flags in Patiala.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com