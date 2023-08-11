News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India Gets Ready For Independence Day

India Gets Ready For Independence Day

By REDIFF NEWS
August 11, 2023 19:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Students participate in an Azadi ki Goonj programme in Patna ahead of Independence Day. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students pose with the Tiranga in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Students with their palms painted in the Tricolour pose for a photograph in Patna.

 

IMAGE: Independence Day dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: Kolkata police personnel during the dress rehearsal.

 

IMAGE: Chhau dance during the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: Artists take part in the Kolkata dress rehearsal.

 

IMAGE: Dancers from Darjeeling at the dress rehearsal in Kolkata.

 

IMAGE: Students of Carmel School in Dhanbad at an Independence Day rehearsal.

 

IMAGE: Before a patriotic song competition at the Patna Women's College...

 

IMAGE: Students dressed up as freedom fighters in Surat; the boy in the centre is dressed up as the current prime minister.

 

IMAGE: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport illuminated for Independence Day.

 

IMAGE: People buy flags in Patiala.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
To Those Who Fought The Good Fight
To Those Who Fought The Good Fight
'They felt that we were terrorists'
'They felt that we were terrorists'
Tiranga Flies Over Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar
Tiranga Flies Over Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar
Modi's degree: No HC relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
Modi's degree: No HC relief for Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh
SC grants Nawab Malik interim bail on medical grounds
SC grants Nawab Malik interim bail on medical grounds
Why Nitish Rana wants to quit Delhi cricket
Why Nitish Rana wants to quit Delhi cricket
Deaths due to potholed roads man-made: Bombay HC
Deaths due to potholed roads man-made: Bombay HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Tiranga Yatra On Kashmir's Dal Lake

Tiranga Yatra On Kashmir's Dal Lake

The Tricolour, From 1906 To 1947

The Tricolour, From 1906 To 1947

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances