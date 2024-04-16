Donald J Trump Makes History!

On Monday, April 15, 2024, Donald J Trump made history of a dubious kind when he became the first former American president to go on trial for criminal charges.

Trump faces charges of paying $130,000 via his then lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actor Stormy Daniels at the end of the 2016 election cycle to keep her from going public with an allegation that she and Trump had had an affair. Trump then repaid Cohen in installments marked as legal fees in company records.

This is only one of four criminal cases Trump faces while being the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for the November presidential election.

Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which he says are politically motivated.

Trump is required to be present at the trial, which will take place four days a week and could last eight weeks.

IMAGE: Trump arrives at the Manhattan criminal court with his legal team ahead of the start of jury selection in New York on Monday, April 15, 2024. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of an alleged scheme to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters during his 2016 presidential campaign. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: New York Times Reporter Maggie Haberman -- who covered the Trump White House better than any other correspondent -- reported that Trump slept during part of Monday's proceedings in court. Photograph: Jabin Botsford/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump speaks to the media after his courtroom appearance. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump walks out of the courtroom. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Trump outside the Manhattan criminal court. Photograph: Michael Nagle/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: How the trial will affect his presidential campaign remains to be seen; Trump will need to be in court four days of the week for the length of the trial, which could last eight weeks. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to the courtroom after a break on the first day of his trial. Photograph: Angela Weiss/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com