Rediff.com  » News » Protests In Communist China!

Protests In Communist China!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 11, 2022 17:28 IST
IMAGE: Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks outside a People's Bank of China building in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, July 10, 2022.
Text in foreground reads, 'Henan Bank, return to us our legal deposits! The people's life-saving deposits!' Photograph: Reuters TV via Reuters
 

IMAGE: Plain-clothed security personnel pull a demonstrator's shirt while dragging him away during a protest. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

 

IMAGE: Plain-clothed security personnel scuffle with demonstrators. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

 

IMAGE: Plain-clothed security personnel drag a demonstrator down a flight of stairs. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators scuffle with security personnel. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

 

IMAGE: Demonstrators hold banners during the protest. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

 

IMAGE: Uniformed and plain-clothed security personnel run to arrest the demonstrators. Photograph: Screengrab from video obtained by Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
