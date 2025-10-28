HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » After Sukhoi, President Murmu to take Rafale sortie on Wednesday

After Sukhoi, President Murmu to take Rafale sortie on Wednesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 28, 2025 19:18 IST

President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in Rafale fighter jet from Ambala Air Force base in Haryana on Wednesday

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at Tezpur Air Force Station, in Sonitpur, Assam, April 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rafale jets were used during Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to the April 22 dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

Former presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon near Pune on June 8, 2006 and November 25, 2009, respectively.

 

On April 8, 2023, Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces, became the third President and second woman head of State to take a sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

"The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana tomorrow (Wednesday) where she will take a sortie in Rafale," a statement issued on Tuesday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Manufactured by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, Rafale fighter aircraft were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in September 2020 at the Air Force Station, Ambala.

The first five Rafale aircraft, which had arrived from France on July 27, 2020, were inducted in 17 Squadron, the 'Golden Arrows'.

The Rafale jets were used in Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 to destroy several terror infrastructures in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
