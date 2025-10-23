HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Op Sindoor gave Pak a 'good dose' of caution: Rajnath Singh

Op Sindoor gave Pak a 'good dose' of caution: Rajnath Singh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 23, 2025 23:44 IST

x

Operation Sindoor gave Pakistan a "good dose" of caution and it will now think twice before attempting any "misadventure" against India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers, in Jaisalmer, October 23, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

In an interaction with soldiers in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the defence minister, at the same time, asked the armed forces to stay vigilant as India's "adversaries are never inactive".

Sending a stern warning to Pakistan, Singh said the Indian military will deliver a harsher response if it resorts to any misadventure.

 

"Pakistan will now think twice before attempting any misadventure against India as our Armed Forces have given them a good dose of caution during Operation Sindoor," he said.

The defence minister was interacting with Army troops during a 'Bara-Khana'.

Singh reiterated that Operation Sindoor is not over and it has only been halted, adding a harsher response will be given if Pakistan resorts to any misadventure.

"Our pilots displayed only a demo of India's power to Pakistan. If given an opportunity, they will showcase our real strength," he said.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

In his remarks, Singh highlighted the role the armed forces can play in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's vision of establishing India as a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

"Our soldiers are not only the protectors of the borders but are the pioneers of nation-building. This century is ours; the future is ours, and with the strides we have made towards self-reliance, I am confident that our military will undoubtedly become the best in the world," he said.

The defence minister said the government is committed towards development of border infrastructure and that development activities are being carried along the frontiers to further enhance defence preparedness.

He also underscored the importance of Bara-Khana as the symbol of India's culture, civilisation and values.

"Our forces are home to people of different religions, castes, languages, and regions. There's a lot of diversity, which is reflected in a single plate during Bara-Khana, making it superior to any other dinner gathering," he said.

Before the Bara-Khana, Singh also inaugurated 'Shauryavan', a one-of-its-kind Cacti-cum-Botanical Garden in Jaisalmer.

Under 'Shauryavan', the Army seeks to transform the expanse of the Thar desert into a vibrant oasis.

The defence minister also paid tributes at the Jaisalmer war memorial.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh and all Army commanders were present on the occasion.

Singh will address the Army Commanders' Conference in Jaisalmer on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Op Sindoor an extraordinary show of tri-services synergy: Rajnath
Op Sindoor an extraordinary show of tri-services synergy: Rajnath
'Brought Pak to its knees': Modi hails armed forces
'Brought Pak to its knees': Modi hails armed forces
Every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning
Every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range: Rajnath's big warning
Munir warns India against war in 'nuclearised environment'
Munir warns India against war in 'nuclearised environment'
Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?
Is Pakistan's Rise Wake-Up Call For India?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

Apple Unveils 14-Inch MacBook Pro

webstory image 3

Taste of Flowers: 10 Unique Indian Recipes With Phool

VIDEOS

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in Udhampur, J-K1:12

Students celebrate 'Bhai Dooj' with CRPF jawans in...

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm1:52

Shimla receives heavy rainfall and hailstorm

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports1:52

VOC Port leads India's windmill blade exports

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO