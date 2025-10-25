Desert Thunder: Army Showcases Thar Shakti

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh witnessed the spectacular Thar Shakti capability demonstration at the historic Longewala battlefield, showcasing the Indian Army's integrated prowess in Jaisalmer on Friday, October 24, 2025.

IMAGE: A tank maneuvers through the desert during the Thar Shakti demonstration. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A quadruped robot patrols the desert terrain during Thar Shakti. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An Indian Army helicopter flies over the desert as robotic units advance. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and Southern Army Command Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth during the demonstration. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Raksha Mantri writes a tribute message at the Longewala War Memorial. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The defence minister pays homage at the Longewala War Memorial. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo IMAGE: The raksha mantri inaugurates Chandpuri Hall, an audio-visual room dedicated to Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri

IMAGE: The raksha mantri poses for a photograph. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, General Chauhan and General Dwivedi released a book on millet dishes during the army commanders conference. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh speaks at the army commanders conference. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Chauhan and General Dwivedi. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The defence minister observes the Ashni Platoon's live display of indigenous drone warfare systems, here and below. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh interacts with soldiers at Longewala, here and below. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh interacts with Indian Army veterans at Longewala. Photograph: PIB/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh, General Chauhan, General Dwivedi and other officers. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rajnath Singh reviews a dynamic demonstration by the Bhairav Battalion and Ashni Platoon, showcasing next-gen combat vehicles, tanks and drone systems at Longewala. Photograph: @SpokespersonMoD X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff