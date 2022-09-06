Peace Prevails Along LoC

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Following the announcement, peace currently prevails in the border areas along the LoC.

With a ceasefire agreement in place, schools are running normally and students attend classes without any fear.

IMAGE: A school girl walks past a flag-post in the Keran sector of the border district of Kupwara, north Kashmir. All Photographs: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Villagers take a herd of cattle for grazing in the Keran sector.

IMAGE: A woman carrying fire wood walks to her home.

IMAGE: Labourers carry iron rods to a work site.

IMAGE: A family carrying fire wood walks to their home.

IMAGE: Porters walk with their mules against the back drop of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the other side of the LoC.

IMAGE: A man standing on a hill-lock looks towards PoK.

