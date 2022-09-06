News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Peace Prevails Along LoC

Peace Prevails Along LoC

By Rediff News Bureau
September 06, 2022 07:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On February 25, 2021, India and Pakistan announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

Following the announcement, peace currently prevails in the border areas along the LoC.

With a ceasefire agreement in place, schools are running normally and students attend classes without any fear.

 

IMAGE: A school girl walks past a flag-post in the Keran sector of the border district of Kupwara, north Kashmir. All Photographs: S Irfan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Villagers take a herd of cattle for grazing in the Keran sector.

 

IMAGE: A woman carrying fire wood walks to her home.

 

IMAGE: Labourers carry iron rods to a work site.

 

IMAGE: A family carrying fire wood walks to their home.

 

IMAGE: Porters walk with their mules against the back drop of Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the other side of the LoC.

 

IMAGE: A man standing on a hill-lock looks towards PoK.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Pak-trained Lashkar guide held near LoC in J-K
Pak-trained Lashkar guide held near LoC in J-K
60-80 terrorists waiting to cross the LoC into India
60-80 terrorists waiting to cross the LoC into India
Guest Of the Enemy: On Pakistan's side of the LoC
Guest Of the Enemy: On Pakistan's side of the LoC
Nadal his own toughest critic after shock US Open loss
Nadal his own toughest critic after shock US Open loss
US Open PIX: Tiafoe knocks out Nadal; Swiatek survives
US Open PIX: Tiafoe knocks out Nadal; Swiatek survives
Pak summons Indian diplomat over terrorist's death
Pak summons Indian diplomat over terrorist's death
BMC polls: Shah asks BJP to 'show Uddhav his place'
BMC polls: Shah asks BJP to 'show Uddhav his place'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pak summons Indian diplomat over terrorist's death

Pak summons Indian diplomat over terrorist's death

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances