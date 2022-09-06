News
Pak summons Indian diplomat over terrorist's death in J-K

By Sajjad Hussain
September 06, 2022 01:36 IST
The Foreign Office on Monday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad to lodge a protest over the alleged killing of a Pakistani citizen, who had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to attack an army post.

Tabarak Hussain, a trained guide of Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group and Pakistani Army agent, attempted to infiltrate into Nowshera sector of Rajouri on August 21 when he was shot at and critically injured by the Indian troops, officials in India said.

 

He was later shifted to military hospital Rajouri where he underwent a surgery during which the soldiers donated three units of blood to save his life. However, he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest on September 3, they said.

The body of Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was handed over to Pakistan by the Indian Army at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch district on Monday, an Indian Army official said, adding this is probably the first instance in more than two decades of Pakistan accepting the body of a terrorist.

In Islamabad, the Foreign Office said it summoned the Indian diplomat and registered a strong protest over what it called 'the extra-judicial killing' of Hussain.

The Cd'A was conveyed Pakistan's 'outright rejection of the claim' that Hussain died of 'cardiac arrest' as claimed by the Indian authorities as well as the narrative being spun that he had been sent by the Pakistan Army, the FO said.

Sajjad Hussain
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
