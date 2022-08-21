News
Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 21, 2022 18:56 IST
A Pakistani intruder was arrested after being shot at and injured by Army troops near the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a police officer said.

Senior superintendent of police, Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said Army troops guarding the LoC in Sehar Makri area of Nowshera sector noticed suspicious movement of an infiltrator who was challenged but he started to run.

 

"On this, the intruder was fired upon and was then intercepted in an injured condition. He was provided medical facilities in the local army establishment and has now (been) shifted to Army hospital Rajouri," the officer said, adding "the injured was responding (positively) to the treatment."

The SSP said the investigation of the matter and questioning of the infiltrator will be conducted later.

However, official sources identified the arrested intruder as 32-year-old Tabariq Hussain, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they said, adding the reason for his attempt to sneak into this side would be known only after his questioning.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
