58% Of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Ready

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation says 58% of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is complete.

The 10.58 km Mumbai Coastal Road project connects Princess Street at Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in south central Mumbai.

The Rs 12,721 crore (Rs 127.21 billion) Coastal Road is expected to be ready by November 2023.

Glimpses of the Mumbai Coastal Road project:

