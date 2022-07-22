News
58% Of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Ready

By Rediff News Bureau
July 22, 2022 09:24 IST
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation says 58% of its highly ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road Project is complete.

The 10.58 km Mumbai Coastal Road project connects Princess Street at Marine Drive in south Mumbai to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in south central Mumbai.

The Rs 12,721 crore (Rs 127.21 billion) Coastal Road is expected to be ready by November 2023.

Glimpses of the Mumbai Coastal Road project:

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

