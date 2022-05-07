Yeh Hai India: A Sword Weighing 4,000 Kg!

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.
IMAGE: A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, to be installed at the International airport in Bengaluru. Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan received the sword which traveled in a special truck from Delhi.
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com
X