News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: A Sword Weighing 4,000 Kg!

Yeh Hai India: A Sword Weighing 4,000 Kg!

By Rediff News Bureau
May 07, 2022 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: A sword weighing as much as 4,000 kg arrived for a 108-feet tall statue of Kempegowda, to be installed at the International airport in Bengaluru. Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan received the sword which traveled in a special truck from Delhi.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Yeh Hai India: CST Gets A Makeover
Yeh Hai India: CST Gets A Makeover
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
When Lord Vishnu Emerged From The Jhelum
Yeh Hai India: Bowing Before God
Yeh Hai India: Bowing Before God
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
Kohli vs Kane as RCB, SRH scramble for play-off berths
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
IPL: Delhi aim to solve opening conundrum vs CSK
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
All state health minsters condemn WHO Covid report
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
Punjab cops 'held me as if I was a terrorist': Bagga
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Future Judge's Father Sells Vegetables

Future Judge's Father Sells Vegetables

Madurai's Magnificent Meenakshi Temple

Madurai's Magnificent Meenakshi Temple

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances