Rediff.com  » News » Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact advance of monsoon: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact advance of monsoon: IMD

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 13, 2023 22:21 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy is now completely detached from the monsoonal flow and will not adversely impact the advance of the rain-bearing system or its performance, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A view of Juhu beach as high tidal waves hit the coast under the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, June 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the cyclone, however, helped the monsoon advance over southern parts of the peninsula by increasing the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

 

"Now, it is completely detached from the monsoonal flow. We do not expect any largescale impact either on the monsoon advance or its performance," he said.

Scientists had earlier said the cyclone pulled the moisture and convection, impacting the intensity of the monsoon and delaying its onset over Kerala.

Meteorologists had said further progress of the monsoon beyond southern parts of the peninsula will happen after the cyclone degenerates.

The monsoon hit India on June 8 with its onset over Kerala, a week later than normal.

Research shows a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala does not necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.

However, a delay in the monsoon onset over Kerala is generally associated with a delay in onset at least over the southern states and Mumbai.

Scientists say a delayed MOK also does not impact the total rainfall over the country during the season.

India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the IMD had earlier said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India.

The El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years. La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino, typically brings good rainfall during the monsoon season.

Northwest India is expected to see normal to below-normal rainfall. East and northeast, central, and south peninsula are expected to receive normal rainfall at 94-106 per cent of the long-period average.

Rainfall less than 90 per cent of the long-period average is considered 'deficient', between 90 per cent and 95 per cent is 'below normal', between 105 per cent and 110 per cent is 'above normal' and more than 100 per cent is 'excess' precipitation.

Normal rainfall is critical for India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on it.

It is also crucial for replenishing reservoirs critical for drinking water, apart from power generation across the country.

Rainfed agriculture accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
