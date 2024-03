Photograph: Vaishnavi Narsale for Rediff.com IMAGE: Devotees throng the Shri Babulnath Temple in South Mumbai, March 8.

Mahashivratri, the Night of Shiva, which marks the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati, was celebrated across India on Friday with devotees observing fast, and visiting Shiva temples.

In Mumbai, home to the grand Shri Babulnath Mandir dedicated to Lord Shiva, devotees queued up from the morning to offer prayers and worship to the deity.

In the morning the queue ran for two km, and by the sunny afternoon it had shortened to about a kilometre.

SEE: A one-km-long queue of devotees on both sides of the temple was seen on Friday afternoon.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com