This Is How Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

Bollywood stars celebrate Mahashivratri by sharing pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur visits the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Jyotirlinga, Nashik, on the special occasion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shares the first look of her new Telugu film Odela 2, where she can be seen as Shiva Shakthi.

Directed by Ashok Teja, it is produced by Sampath Nandi, who had written the original film, Odela Railway Station.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

'The future is bright if you have courage to take chances. Celebrating the strength, resilience, and magic of women today and every day. Happy Mahashivratri to all,' writes Shamita Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt writes, 'On this auspicious Mahashivratri, immersing in the divine energy of Lord Shiva. May His blessings illuminate our lives with peace, wisdom, and spiritual bliss. Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar shares a picture from his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where his Shivaji prays to Lord Shiva.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

'Waking up in Rishikesh, right on the Ganga.. हर हर महादेव ! सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं,' writes Sonu Nigam, posting a picture with his father Agam Kumar Nigam.