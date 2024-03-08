News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » This Is How Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

This Is How Bollywood Celebrates Mahashivratri

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 08, 2024 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars celebrate Mahashivratri by sharing pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur visits the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple in Jyotirlinga, Nashik, on the special occasion.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia shares the first look of her new Telugu film Odela 2, where she can be seen as Shiva Shakthi.

Directed by Ashok Teja, it is produced by Sampath Nandi, who had written the original film, Odela Railway Station.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

'The future is bright if you have courage to take chances. Celebrating the strength, resilience, and magic of women today and every day. Happy Mahashivratri to all,' writes Shamita Shetty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt writes, 'On this auspicious Mahashivratri, immersing in the divine energy of Lord Shiva. May His blessings illuminate our lives with peace, wisdom, and spiritual bliss. Har Har Mahadev! Jai Bholenath.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar shares a picture from his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where his Shivaji prays to Lord Shiva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

'Waking up in Rishikesh, right on the Ganga.. हर हर महादेव ! सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं,' writes Sonu Nigam, posting a picture with his father Agam Kumar Nigam.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT
Top 10 Tamil Action Films On OTT
Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil!
Aditi Sings Ang Laga De, Noodle Sa Dil!
What Are Your Oscar Predictions?
What Are Your Oscar Predictions?
PIX: Rohit, Gill hit centuries as India dominate
PIX: Rohit, Gill hit centuries as India dominate
Five-star Hazlewood bundles out NZ for 162
Five-star Hazlewood bundles out NZ for 162
Power Grid's prospects factored in at current value
Power Grid's prospects factored in at current value
'You need not just one strong leader...'
'You need not just one strong leader...'

More like this

Uttam Kumar Comes Alive Again!

Uttam Kumar Comes Alive Again!

Rakul-Jackky Seek Blessings

Rakul-Jackky Seek Blessings

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances