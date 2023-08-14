News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Defence college collapses as rain lashes U'khand

SEE: Defence college collapses as rain lashes U'khand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 14, 2023 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The defence college building in Uttarakhand's Maldevta collapsed on Monday as torrential rains pounded the state, flooding major rivers and their tributaries and causing landslides along the national highways to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri shrines, officials said.

Several people are feared to be buried in landslides triggered by heavy rains in the state.

Alaknanda, Mandakini and Ganga rivers were flowing above the danger level at Rudraprayag, Shrinagar and Devprayag, the disaster control room here said.

The Badrinath National highway is blocked at a number of places due to landslide debris.There is also information about one person being buried under the debris near Pipalkoti.

 

In Chamoli district, a flood-like situation has developed along the banks of a dozen rivers, including Alaknanda and its tributaries Pindar, Nandakini and Birhi.

WATCH: Defence college building collapses in Uttarakhand's Maldevta

Pindar's tributary Pranmati was also flooded due to landslide. Landslides in the upper reaches of Nandakini have caused the water level of the river to increase in the lower areas.

There are reports of loss of lives due to landslides in Pipalkoti town and surrounding areas on Badrinath National Highway.

River Ganga is flowing at the danger mark in Rishikesh, Junior engineer central water commision Sunny Vishnoi said.

The commission recorded 435 mm of rainfall in Rishikesh on Sunday night.

Heavy rains have also inundated various low lying areas in Rishikesh, including Chandreshwar Nagar and Sheesham Jhari.

The rural areas near Rishikesh have been flooded with the State Disaster Response Force evacuating people to a safer places.

Bangala Nala, Saung and Suswa rivers are also overflowing in the Rishikesh countryside.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand
Rain Havoc In Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand rivers in spate, Kedarnath yatra stopped
Uttarakhand rivers in spate, Kedarnath yatra stopped
Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains
Toll climbs to 37 as north India is battered by rains
MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing
MFs: Low risk appetite sees hunger for hybrids growing
Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as 'one of the best'
Virat Kohli hails Babar Azam as 'one of the best'
No confusion in MVA, working on INDIA meet: Pawar
No confusion in MVA, working on INDIA meet: Pawar
'Where does Manisha get energy to bitch?'
'Where does Manisha get energy to bitch?'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rain fury in HP as 16 killed in landslides, cloudburst

Rain fury in HP as 16 killed in landslides, cloudburst

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

SEE: Landslides, flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances