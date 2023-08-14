News
Rediff.com  » News » HP: 7 killed in cloudburst in Solan; 20 feared buried in Shimla landslides

HP: 7 killed in cloudburst in Solan; 20 feared buried in Shimla landslides

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 14, 2023 11:27 IST
Seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while 15 to 20 people were feared buried in two landslides in Shimla city as rain wreaked havoc in the state.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operation underwat after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district . Photograph: District Disaster Management Authority, Solan

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In another rain-related incident, many people are feared trapped following two landslides at Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla city.

Several houses were buried under the mud and slush brought down by the landslide in the Fagli area.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI that 15 to 20 people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state have been ordered to be shut on Monday.  

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
