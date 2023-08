Scenes from Haldwani and Kotdwar where torrential rain caused flooding and landslides, August 9, 2023.

IMAGE: Residents sit on the debris of a building in Haldwani.

IMAGE: A flooded street in Haldwani. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters wade through a flooded road in Haldwani.

IMAGE: A building damaged by landslides near the inundated Kalsia drain in Haldwani.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel evacuate residents from waterlogged areas in Haldwani.

IMAGE: A damaged road in Kotdwar.

IMAGE: A damaged bridge in Kotdwar.

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan inspects the damage in Kotdwar.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com