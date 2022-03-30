News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Burqa-clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in JK

SEE: Burqa-clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in JK

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 30, 2022 12:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A burqa-clad woman was caught on camera throwing a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CRPF's CCTV camera.

 

In the CCTV footage, the women could be seen fleeing from the spot after hurling the bomb. The fire caused due to the bomb was doused immediately.

WATCH THE VIDOE BELOW 

Police said the bomb landed outside the security camp and caused no loss or injuries, adding that the woman has been identified

"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'
'Kashmir is a war which nobody is winning'
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
JK: Journalist-turned-terrorist among 2 gunned down
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
'Terrorism is like agriculture in Kashmir'
40 Muslim girls in Udupi skip exams over hijab row
40 Muslim girls in Udupi skip exams over hijab row
Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Fiancee
Meet Deepak Chahar's Stunning Fiancee
SEE: Inside Gujarat Titans Locker Room
SEE: Inside Gujarat Titans Locker Room
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
Hitting right lengths helped: Krishna
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Animosity won't lead Kashmir anywhere'

'Animosity won't lead Kashmir anywhere'

A blood-soaked timeline of terror attacks in Kashmir

A blood-soaked timeline of terror attacks in Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances