SEE: Burqa-clad woman hurls bomb at CRPF camp in JK

A burqa-clad woman was caught on camera throwing a bomb at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on CRPF's CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the women could be seen fleeing from the spot after hurling the bomb. The fire caused due to the bomb was doused immediately.

Police said the bomb landed outside the security camp and caused no loss or injuries, adding that the woman has been identified

"The woman who hurled a bomb at the CRPF bunker in Sopore yesterday has been identified. She will be arrested soon," Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.