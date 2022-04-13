Yeh Hai India: Record Tourists In Kashmir

Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Tourists at the Shalimar Bagh Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Monday, April 11, 2022. Kashmir has seen record tourist arrivals this year, said to be highest in a decade.

All photographs: S Irfan/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Tourists take photographs in the Nishat Bagh Mughal garden.

IMAGE: Tourists board a shikhara on the Dal Lake, a must for every visitors.

IMAGE: Shikaras ferry tourists on the Dal Lake.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com