Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Record Tourists In Kashmir

Yeh Hai India: Record Tourists In Kashmir

By Rediff News Bureau
April 13, 2022 11:00 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Tourists at the Shalimar Bagh Mughal garden on the outskirts of Srinagar, Monday, April 11, 2022. Kashmir has seen record tourist arrivals this year, said to be highest in a decade.
All photographs: S Irfan/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Tourists take photographs in the Nishat Bagh Mughal garden.

 

IMAGE: Tourists board a shikhara on the Dal Lake, a must for every visitors.

 

IMAGE: Shikaras ferry tourists on the Dal Lake.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
