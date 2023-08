On Monday, August 7, 2023, security forces carried out surprise search operations in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Security personnel in Lal Chowk.

IMAGE: A woman security personnel check the belongings of girl students.

IMAGE: A thorough check is also carried out on vehicles.

IMAGE: A monitoring device is set up during the course of the search operation.

IMAGE: A drone is programmed for the search operation.

IMAGE: Security personnel scan the perimeter.

IMAGE: A search is conducted at a nearby garden.

