Kashmir Mourns Braveheart

Indian Army Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar was killed along with two other soldiers -- Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Pravinsinh Mahipalsinh Vala -- in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Rifleman Sarwar was laid to rest with full military honours at his hometown in Dachigam, Bandipora district, North Kashmir, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Along with Indian Army personnel, thousands of people paid their respects to Braveheart Waseem Ahmad Sarwar.

Rifleman Sarwar got married in November 2021. His last visit home was on Eid. "His wife is six months pregnant," said his younger brother.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers, police personnel and family members carry the body of Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar in his home town, here and below.

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Army officers pay homage to Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar.

IMAGE: Relatives mourn Rifleman Sarwar as his mortal remains arrive in Bandipora, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Soldiers pay their last respects to a courageous comrade who made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland.

IMAGE: The wreath laying ceremony for Rifleman Sarwar in Bandipora. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and all ranks pay homage to Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Pravinsinh Mahipalsinh Vala and Rifleman Waseem Ahmed. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel hand over the Tiranga, which had covered Rifleman Sarwar's coffin to his grieving father. Photograph: ANI Photo

