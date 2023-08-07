News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kashmir Mourns Braveheart

Kashmir Mourns Braveheart

By REDIFF NEWS
August 07, 2023 10:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian Army Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar was killed along with two other soldiers -- Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Pravinsinh Mahipalsinh Vala -- in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam district, South Kashmir, on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Rifleman Sarwar was laid to rest with full military honours at his hometown in Dachigam, Bandipora district, North Kashmir, on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Along with Indian Army personnel, thousands of people paid their respects to Braveheart Waseem Ahmad Sarwar.

Rifleman Sarwar got married in November 2021. His last visit home was on Eid. "His wife is six months pregnant," said his younger brother.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers, police personnel and family members carry the body of Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar in his home town, here and below. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Army officers pay homage to Rifleman Waseem Ahmad Sarwar. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Relatives mourn Rifleman Sarwar as his mortal remains arrive in Bandipora, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Soldiers pay their last respects to a courageous comrade who made the supreme sacrifice for the Motherland. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: The wreath laying ceremony for Rifleman Sarwar in Bandipora. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and all ranks pay homage to Havaldar Babulal Haritwal, Signalman Pravinsinh Mahipalsinh Vala and Rifleman Waseem Ahmed. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel hand over the Tiranga, which had covered Rifleman Sarwar's coffin to his grieving father. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
The Kashmir Braveheart Called 'Bindaas'
'He pulled a terrorist out of the car...'
'He pulled a terrorist out of the car...'
'Martyrdom is a part of our lives'
'Martyrdom is a part of our lives'
Cement cos: Competition for market share intensifies
Cement cos: Competition for market share intensifies
No Labuschagne in Australia's World Cup plans
No Labuschagne in Australia's World Cup plans
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as LS MP revoked
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as LS MP revoked
'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'
'A future war with China may start at a higher tempo'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why This Mother Wept Before the President

Why This Mother Wept Before the President

Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers

Why President Murmu Hugged These Mothers

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances