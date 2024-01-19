News
Security personnel killed, 2 hurt in landmine blast along LoC in J-K

Security personnel killed, 2 hurt in landmine blast along LoC in J-K

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 19, 2024 01:48 IST
A security personnel was killed and another two suffered injuries in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel during a search operation in Poonch, December 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when the explosion occurred, the sources said.

 

The three security personnel were admitted to a hospital, they said, adding one of them succumbed to injuries.

In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
