Security personnel killed, 2 hurt in landmine blast along LoC in J-K

A security personnel was killed and another two suffered injuries in a landmine blast near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, official sources said.

IMAGE: Security personnel during a search operation in Poonch, December 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The troops were patrolling the forward area in Nowshera sector when the explosion occurred, the sources said.

The three security personnel were admitted to a hospital, they said, adding one of them succumbed to injuries.

In another landmine blast, a goat was injured in Poonch district's Mendhar sector, they said.