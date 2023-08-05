News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam; search operation launched

3 soldiers killed in encounter in J-K's Kulgam; search operation launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 05, 2023 08:46 IST
Three Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired at the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, three security forces personnel were injured, the official said, adding, they succumbed during treatment.

"Operation Halan #Kulgam. On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by Security Forces on 04 Aug 23. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed. Search operations are continuing," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a tweet.

The official said reinforcement has been rushed to the area and the search operation has been intensified.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
A SpyMaster On What Went Wrong In Kashmir
Local Lashkar terrorists attacked Bihar workers in J-K
'Terrorism in Kashmir will remain a chronic problem'
Trump pleads not guilty to poll conspiracy charges
10 booked for gang-rape, murder of girl in Raj, 4 held
SC rejects PIL against Goel's appointment as EC
How Dhoni's career almost never took off
