News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Security forces foil infiltration bid near LoC in J-K, 2 terrorists killed

Security forces foil infiltration bid near LoC in J-K, 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 25, 2022 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday, the police said.

The infiltration bid was foiled by Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police early on Sunday morning.

 

"Jt (joint) Op (operation) launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice. An Infiltration bid along LoC in Tekri Nar, Maachal Sector #Kupwara foiled early morning today. Fire fight ensued & 02 terrorists were eliminated. 02x AK Rifles, 02x Pistols, 04x Grenades & other war like stores recovered," Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

The police said the identification of the terrorists was being ascertained.

"Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two #terrorists near #LoC Tekri Nar in Machil area of #Kupwara. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow," Kashmir zone police wrote on Twitter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Another infiltration foiled in Kashmir, 14 terrorists killed in 4 days
Another infiltration foiled in Kashmir, 14 terrorists killed in 4 days
BSF finds tunnels used by terrorists for infiltration
BSF finds tunnels used by terrorists for infiltration
184 terrorists killed in J-K in 2021, intrusion dips
184 terrorists killed in J-K in 2021, intrusion dips
Cong prez polls: Tharoor to file nomination on Sep 30
Cong prez polls: Tharoor to file nomination on Sep 30
Punjab guv gives nod for Sep 27 assembly session
Punjab guv gives nod for Sep 27 assembly session
Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
6 IAF officers charged with murder after cadet's death
6 IAF officers charged with murder after cadet's death
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Rajouri Terror Attack: What We Must Learn

Jammu: Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed

Jammu: Infiltration bid foiled, 2 terrorists killed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances