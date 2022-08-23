News
Infiltration bid foiled along Jammu border, 2 terrorists killed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 23, 2022 10:20 IST
Two suspected terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The infiltration attempt in Naushera sector was made on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a defence spokesman said.

"The reconnaissance of the general area of the attempted infiltration site is in progress. In reconnaissance by quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed," the spokesman said.

 

He said the area is being scanned further.

According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of Laam in Naushera under the cover of darkness from across the border.

One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said.

Army troops, who were observing the movement of the terrorists, laid a cordon and started a search of the area on Tuesday morning.

The latest infiltration bid in Naushera sector comes close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, in an injured condition on Sunday.

Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.

