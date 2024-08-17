News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Security breach as UP man enters Parl Annexe premises; held

Security breach as UP man enters Parl Annexe premises; held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 17, 2024 01:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a major security breach, a man in his early 20s scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises on Friday afternoon, official sources said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

A purported video of the incident has also surfaced where the suspect, wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt, is seen being held by armed Central Industrial Security Force personnel.

 

Nothing incriminating was found from the man during frisking.

He has been handed over to the Delhi police, sources in the CISF said.

They said the incident took place towards Imtiaz Khan Marg.

The suspect scaled the wall and jumped inside the Parliament Annexe building premises around 2:45 pm.

The man has been identified as Manish, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

The CISF personnel, who look after the security of the Parliament complex, made a PCR call after spotting the man inside the premises and informed the local police.

A police team rushed to the spot and took the man to a nearby police station, where he was questioned by officials.

When contacted, a senior Delhi police officer said, "We are trying to find out how he scaled the wall and went inside the premises." CCTV footage is being checked, the officer added.

He said the man appears to be mentally "unsound" as he could not tell his name properly. He was also questioned by central security agency officials, though nothing suspicious has come to light so far, an official source said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery on December 13 last year and opened canisters that emitted a yellow-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs.

After this incident, the Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police force were removed from the internal security of the Parliament complex but the police still has the responsibility to ensure safety from outside.

The internal security of the complex, which houses the old and new Parliament buildings and their associated structures including the annexe, is managed by the CISF.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Major security breach in LS, intruders release smoke
Major security breach in LS, intruders release smoke
Day after breach, security curbs around Parl complex
Day after breach, security curbs around Parl complex
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach
Clashes in Maha after protests over B'desh violence
Clashes in Maha after protests over B'desh violence
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
Risk of mpox surge very low in India: Official sources
Top EPL bosses assess squads ahead of season opener
Top EPL bosses assess squads ahead of season opener
Yunus expands B'desh govt, inducts 4 more advisers
Yunus expands B'desh govt, inducts 4 more advisers

More like this

Parl security breach: 'It was like a terrorist attack'

Parl security breach: 'It was like a terrorist attack'

Only A Security Breach?

Only A Security Breach?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances