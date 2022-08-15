News
Section 144 in Shivamogga after Savarkar, Tipu Sultan flex row

Section 144 in Shivamogga after Savarkar, Tipu Sultan flex row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 15, 2022 19:48 IST
A row between two groups over installing flex of Hindutva icon V D Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan at the Amir Ahmad Circle in Shivamogga, has led to tense situation in the area, forcing authorities to clamp prohibitory orders in the city, police said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, one group had tried to tie Savarkar's flex to the high mast light pole at the circle, to which the other group objected and wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex there.

 

Allegedly there was an attempt by some to replace or damage the flex, police sources said, adding that this led to a tense situation in the area, as a large number of people from both sides had gathered there.

Police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and to disperse the crowd.

Officials have installed the national tricolor at the place where both groups wanted to install the flex.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindu groups staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to install Savarkar's flex and action against the other group for insulting their icon.

Authorities have deployed additional forces in the area and have claimed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code in the entire Shivamogga.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
What Savarkar Thought of Independence
Did Savarkar Influence Godse on Women?
POLL: Was Tipu Sultan a tyrant or a freedom fighter?
Rajasthan Cong MLA quits over 'atrocities on Dalits'
'Test and T20 cricket can sit together'
PIX: Indians celebrate 75 years of freedom
We should be proud of every Indian language: Modi
The War Against Coronavirus

