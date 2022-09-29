Second blast in bus in 9 hours rocks Udhampur, no casualty

Suspected terrorists triggered a blast in a parked bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur early Thursday, nine hours after a similar explosion took place in the city but there was no casualty, the police said.

IMAGE: Officials examining the bus in which suspected terrorists triggered a blast, in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, September 29, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional director general of police Jammu region Mukesh Singh visited both the sites and said high explosives might have been used in carrying out the blasts which were of the same pattern.

"Initial examination points towards use of high explosives," he said, adding probe is on to ascertain whether it was the handiwork of terror modules.

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am but no one was injured, the police said.

The explosions took place days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from October 4. He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled.

Speaking to reporters at the site of blast in Udhampur, ADGP Singh said the "first explosion took place on a parked bus around 10:30 pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump. Two people sustained minor injuries but are now out of danger".

He said the other blast that took place in the old bus stand area.

Singh said the nature of the blasts was being ascertained, adding probe is being done on various angles.

"The origin of both buses is same (from Basantgarh-Ramnagar area of Udhampur). There is similar class of blast according to initial examination," he said.

He said various teams are working on the case including the army's bomb disposal squad.

The police said the bus came from Basantgarh area of the district and was on night halt at the Udhampur bus stand. It was schedule to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

The top portion and backside of the bus (JK14C-3636) were blown up due to impact of the blast.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi range Suleman Choudary said there was damage to two to three buses in the blasts.

He said the nature of explosives used and other things are under investigation, adding terror angle cannot be ruled out.

He said the injured and other people here are being questioned in this regard.

Teams of police and other security forces have cordoned off the bus stand and all vehicles are being checked thoroughly before allowing them to resume normal daily transport services.

Alert has been sounded by the police and people have been asked to check their vehicles.

The first blast took place at Baigra petrol pump in Domail area on Wednesday night. Two injured in the blast have been identified as Sunil Singh of Kawya Pringla (Ramnagar) and Vijay Kumar of Jaganoo. Both are admitted in the district hospital in Udhampur.

Sunil Kumar said the explosion took place as they returned to their bus after dinner. He added the roof of the bus was damaged. "I was sleeping when blast woke me up. I was hit by broken pieces of glasses and was bleeding. Police took me to hospital."