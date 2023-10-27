News
Searching For This Killer

By REDIFF NEWS
October 27, 2023 14:10 IST
Robert Card, 40, who is reported to have shot and killed 18 people and wounded 13 others in a quiet American town, was a former soldier with mental issues.

A state wide alert has been sounded for his capture, but the mass murderer remains on the lam, forcing the government in the state of Maine to impose a lockdown till Card is arrested or killed.

 

IMAGE: A still image from a surveillance camera video shows Robert Card, the suspect in a mass shooting, here and below. Photograph: Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office/Handout/Reuters

 

Photograph: Lewiston Maine Police Department/Facebook/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the killer. Photograph: Lewiston Maine Police Department/Facebook/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A law enforcement vehicle is parked at the scene of a mass shooting. Photograph: Nichoel Wyman Arel/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police close Lincoln Street leading to the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant, one of the two scenes of Card's carnage. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers set down detour signs while police organise around Lisbon High School as an active search for Card is underway. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police patrol outside the Central Maine Medical Center. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement members patrol near a Lisbon school, following the shooting. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of law enforcement at work. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police remove a victim from the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Law enforcement members patrol near a Lisbon school, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police at the Lisbon High School clear out the area as the search for Card is underway. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

IMAGE: A sign outside the Lisbon High School. Photograph: Nick Pfosi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cops on patrol, here and below. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Dexter Britton, 9, looks out through a window as Lisbon Falls remains on lockdown. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A child looks out through a window as Lisbon Falls remains on lockdown. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An aerial view of law enforcement personnel at the Schemengees Bar & Grille Restaurant. Photograph: Eric Cox/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sign on a street. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: A drone and a helicopter look out for Card. Photograph: Nick Pfosi/Reuters

IMAGE: US flag were flown at half mast in memory of the victims. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A heart shape sign is seen attached to a tree. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
