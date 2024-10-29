Searching For Terrorists In Jammu

On Monday, October 28, 2024, morning, terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy targeting an ambulance in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu.
The special forces and National Security Guard commandos launched a counter-terrorism operation killing one of the attackers.
On Tuesday, October 29, morning, the security forces gunned down two more terrorists holed up in the forest near a village in Akhnoor, taking the number of terrorists killed in the 27-hour gunfight near the Line of Control to three.
