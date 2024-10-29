News
Searching For Terrorists In Jammu

Searching For Terrorists In Jammu

By REDIFF NEWS
October 29, 2024 13:43 IST
On Monday, October 28, 2024, morning, terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army convoy targeting an ambulance in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu.

The special forces and National Security Guard commandos launched a counter-terrorism operation killing one of the attackers.

On Tuesday, October 29, morning, the security forces gunned down two more terrorists holed up in the forest near a village in Akhnoor, taking the number of terrorists killed in the 27-hour gunfight near the Line of Control to three.

IMAGE: Security personnel during the counter-terrorism operation following the attack at Battal in Akhnoor, here and below. All Photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel take positions during the operation, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Shattered pieces of window are seen inside an Indian Army vehicle after it was shot at by terrorists.

 

IMAGE: An Indian Army vehicle bears bullet marks after the attack by terrorists.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel patrol the area.

 

IMAGE: Search operation being carried out on the roads.

 

IMAGE: Commandos from the Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group stand guard at Budshah bridge in Srinagar.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
