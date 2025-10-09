HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Search for 2 missing commandos in JK forests enters Day 3

Search for 2 missing commandos in JK forests enters Day 3

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 09, 2025 14:55 IST

The search operation to locate and rescue two missing soldiers in Anantnag district of Jammu entered its third day on Thursday, officials said.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Dense vegetation, rough terrain and inclement weather continued to hinder the efforts, they added.

The soldiers, both commandos of an elite Para unit, went missing during a combing operation in the Kokernag area on Tuesday. The operation was launched two days ago in the Ahlan Gadole area, following inputs that a group of terrorists was hiding in the area, officials said.

 

According to officials, the two soldiers went missing after their communication line went out. Helicopters were pressed into aerial reconnaissance to locate the commandos.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said the operational team was caught in a severe snowstorm on Monday night.

"On the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team on the Kishtwar range confronted a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir. Since then, two soldiers have gone out of communication," the Chinar Corps said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"Intense search and rescue operations have been launched but hampered due to prevailing adverse weather conditions," it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
