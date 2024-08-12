Hunting Down Terrrorists In Anantnag

An Indian Army operation is underway to hunt down terrorists at Ahlan Gadool in the Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On Saturday, August 10, 2024, two soldiers and a civilian lost their lives in an encounter with the terrorists.

The gunfight took place when the Jammu and Kashmir police assisted by the army and paramilitary forces launched a search operation in Nownatta, Naagseni Peyaas and adjoining areas following information about the movement of terrorists, officials said.

The police suspect the presence of three or four terrorists in the upper reaches of Kokernag, at an altitude of about 10,000 feet. The combining operation by the security forces continued at the encounter site deep in the forest, over nine kilometres away from the road.

IMAGE: Soldiers and other security personnel in action near the site where the terrorists are suspected of hiding in the Kapran area of Kokernag, Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Sunday, here and below.

