SC to take up 25 Constitution Bench matters from August 29

The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified that 25 five-judge Constitution bench matters will be listed from August 29, two days after Chief Justice designate Justice UU Lalit would take over his charge.

Chief Justice NV Ramana will demit office on August 26 and Justice Lalit will take over the charge from August 27. For Justice Lalit, August 29, will be the first working day as CJI in the apex court.

According to the notice issued by the apex court registry, 25 five-judge matters which have been pending for quite some time will be heard from coming Monday by the concerned benches of the apex court.

The notice said, "Take notice that the following five judges' bench matters shall be listed before the concerned courts from Monday, August 29 for directions including the filing of common compilation, filing of short written submissions and tentative indication with regard to time to be taken by the counsel. The matters shall thereafter be listed as per directions of the court".

Among the important five-judge bench matters which have been listed is a plea challenging the (One hundred and third amendment) Act, 2019 which provided reservation to Economically Weaker Sections, the challenge to WhatsApp privacy policy, and the issue of Parliamentarian or legislator claiming immunity from criminal prosecution for taking a bribe to give a speech or vote in the house.

The top court would also hear the issue of grant of minority status to Sikhs in Punjab, and the validity of state legislation declaring all members of the Muslim Community in Andhra Pradesh as part of the Backward Classes.