Rediff.com  » News » Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th CJI

Justice U U Lalit appointed 49th CJI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 10, 2022 18:33 IST
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, right, with his successor Justice Uday Umesh Lalit. Photograph: PTI Photo

He will assume charge on August 27 after incumbent N V Ramana demits office the day before.

 

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 27 August, 2022," a law ministry notification said.

Justice Lalit will have a brief tenure of less than three months. He will turn 65 on November 8 when he demits office.

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
