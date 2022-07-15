News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Justice Lalit, next CJI in line, bats for Supreme Court to start at 9 am

Justice Lalit, next CJI in line, bats for Supreme Court to start at 9 am

Source: PTI
July 15, 2022 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

If children can go to school at seven in the morning, why cannot judges and lawyers start their day at 9 am, Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit remarked on Friday.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia started Friday's work at 9.30 am, an hour earlier than the usual working hour of the apex court.

Justice Lalit, who is next in line to become the Chief Justice of India, said, ”In my view, ideally we should sit at 9 in the morning. I have always said that if our children can go to school at 7 in the morning, then why can't we come at 9 am.”

 

The remark came after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing in one of the bail matters, lauded the bench at the end of the hearing of the case for sitting earlier than the usual time. 

He said, ”I must say that this time of 9.30 am is a more proper time to start the courts.”

Justice Lalit said if the courts can start early, it can finish the day's work early and judges would get more time in the evening to read the case files for the next day.

"The courts can start their work at 9 am and rise at 11.30 am for a half an hour break and then finish the day's work by 2 pm. By doing this, judges will get more time to do more things in the evening,” Justice Lalit said, adding that this arrangement could work when there are only fresh matters and cases that don't require lengthy hearings.

Rohatgi said hopefully these arrangements could be seen more by the end of August.

To this, Justice Lalit said, ”This is just a capsule.”

The judges of the Supreme Court hear cases from 10.30 am to 4 pm on weekdays.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is set to retire on August 26 and Justice Lalit will take over charge from him and remain in office till November 8 this year. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
AG warns top court of intruding into policy domain
AG warns top court of intruding into policy domain
SC crossed Laxman Rekha in Nupur case: Ex-judges
SC crossed Laxman Rekha in Nupur case: Ex-judges
2020: Supreme Court in many shades of grey
2020: Supreme Court in many shades of grey
Jaadugar Review
Jaadugar Review
Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Kohli
Buttler 'incredibly surprised' by criticism of Kohli
FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits
FTP tweaks may allow traders export benefits
1 In 4 Indians Sleep Less Than 4 hours
1 In 4 Indians Sleep Less Than 4 hours
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'False cases are filed at random'

'False cases are filed at random'

Courts should not interfere in policy matters, says SC

Courts should not interfere in policy matters, says SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances