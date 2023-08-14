News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to take action against fake social media post quoting CJI

SC to take action against fake social media post quoting CJI

Source: PTI
August 14, 2023 17:25 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday termed as "fake" and "ill-intended" a social media post exhorting the public to protest against authorities using a file photograph and falsely quoting Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud. Photograph: ANI Photo

A press note issued by the apex court said no such post has been issued by the CJI nor has he authorised any such post.

 

"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice India is being circulated," it said, adding, "The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous."

It said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with the law enforcement authorities.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
