News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Doesn't matter, says SC about objectionable video about it

Doesn't matter, says SC about objectionable video about it

Source: PTI
August 04, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

"It does not matter," the Supreme Court on Friday observed after an advocate mentioned before it that an objectionable video in which the apex court has been compared with a brothel is being circulated on social media platforms.

An advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

 

"There is one very important matter. I have already drawn the attention of the registrar also towards a video being circulated in which the apex court has been compared with a brothel, judges sitting with you have been called corrupt," the lawyer said.

"Don't worry. It does not matter," the CJI said.

The lawyer also said that objectionable words have been said about the apex court in the video after the hearing in the Manipur violence matter.

"No problem at all. Don't worry about it," Justice Chandrachud said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bias in educational institutions serious issue: SC
Bias in educational institutions serious issue: SC
ED trying to frame CM Baghel, Chh'garh tells SC
ED trying to frame CM Baghel, Chh'garh tells SC
Affidavits not false but signed by witnesses: Teesta
Affidavits not false but signed by witnesses: Teesta
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP
SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC grants bail to Teesta, calls Guj HC order perverse

SC grants bail to Teesta, calls Guj HC order perverse

'We have become passive consumers of hatred'

'We have become passive consumers of hatred'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances