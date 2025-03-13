HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » SC to hear plea for debarring candidates with serious crimes on Mar 18

SC to hear plea for debarring candidates with serious crimes on Mar 18

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 13, 2025 23:06 IST

x

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on March 18 a plea seeking to debar from polls, candidates charged with serious offences.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh would likely hear the matter.

The apex court in September 2022 sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

 

Aside from seeking to debar persons against whom charges were framed in criminal cases, the plea also sought directions to the Centre and the ECI to restrain such candidates put on trial for serious offences.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, alleged that despite recommendations of the Law Commission of India and court's previous directions, the Centre and the ECI did not act.

The plea said of the 539 winners of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, about 233 or 43 percent, declared facing criminal cases.

Referring to data from a report of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, the petition said there was a 109 per cent increase in the number of MPs with declared serious criminal cases since 2009, with one MP declaring 204 criminal cases against him, including culpable homicide, house trespass, robbery, criminal intimidation, etc.

The plea claimed the political parties were competing with each other in a race to the bottom as they couldn't afford to leave their competitors free to recruit persons with criminal antecedents.

The injury caused to the people was large owing to the criminalisation of politics and parties were still setting up candidates with serious criminal antecedents, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SC seeks data on disqualification of convicted politicians
SC seeks data on disqualification of convicted politicians
How can convicted people return to Parl? asks SC
How can convicted people return to Parl? asks SC
Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians
Modi govt opposes life-time ban on convicted politicians
Nearly 5000 cases pending against MPs, MLAs, SC told
Nearly 5000 cases pending against MPs, MLAs, SC told
225 out of 514 sitting MPs face criminal cases
225 out of 514 sitting MPs face criminal cases

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Holi Papri: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan celebrates 60th birthday with media3:23

Aamir Khan celebrates 60th birthday with media

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar1:19

BSF jawans take part in Holika Dahan in Amritsar

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for Rs 50,000 per kg!2:26

World's most expensive gujiya: This UP shop sells it for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD