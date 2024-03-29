News
225 out of 514 LS MPs face criminal cases; 5% are billionaires: Report

225 out of 514 LS MPs face criminal cases; 5% are billionaires: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 29, 2024 17:41 IST
Out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs analysed, 225 (44 percent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the self-sworn affidavits analysed by poll rights body Association of Democratic Reforms.

IMAGE: A view of the Lok Sabha proceedings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Out of those analysed, 5 percent are billionaires, with assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

 

The report by the ADR, which scrutinised affidavits of the sitting MPs, revealed that among the sitting MPs with criminal charges, 29 percent face serious criminal cases, including allegations of murder, attempt to murder, promoting communal disharmony, kidnapping, and crimes against women.

Out of the sitting MPs with serious criminal cases against them, nine face murder cases. The analysis revealed that five of these MPs belong to the BJP.

Furthermore, 28 sitting MPs have declared cases related to attempt to murder, with a majority '21 MPs' belonging to the BJP.

Similarly, 16 sitting MPs face charges related to crimes against women, including three allegations of rape.

The report also sheds light on the financial aspects of these lawmakers.

Among major parties, the BJP and the Congress have the highest number of billionaire MPs, though the analysis shows significant representation from other parties as well.

Regarding the distribution of criminal cases among states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh stand out with more than 50 percent of their MPs facing criminal charges.

Additionally, the analysis unveils disparities in wealth among MPs, with some having assets worth hundreds of crores, while others have minimal assets.

Notably, the top three MPs with the highest declared assets are Nakul Nath (Congress), DK Suresh (Congress), and Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Independent), with assets amounting to hundreds of crores.

The report also highlights the educational background, age, and gender distribution among the sitting MPs.

A significant majority '73 percent' of the MPs have graduate or higher educational qualifications, while only 15 percent of the sitting MPs are women.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
