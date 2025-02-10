SC questions how convicted people can return to Parl, legislature

Flagging "criminalisation of politics" as a major issue, the Supreme Court on Monday asked how could a person return to Parliament after being convicted in a criminal case.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan, therefore, sought the assistance of the attorney general of India on the issue.

It was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a life ban on convicted politicians aside from the expeditious disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs in the country.

The court sought the responses of the Centre and the Election Commission of India within three weeks on the challenge to constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of Representation of People Act.

"Once he is convicted, and the conviction is upheld...how can people come back to Parliament and legislature? That they have to answer. There is also an apparent conflict of interest. They would be vetting the laws...," it said.

The bench went on to add, "We need to be enlightened on Sections 8 and 9 of Representation of People Act. A government employee who is found guilty of corruption or disloyalty to state is not considered suitable in service even as a person but can be minister."

The top court said since a full bench (three judges) had passed the judgement on expeditious disposal of criminal cases against lawmakers, it would be inappropriate for a division bench (two judges) to reopen the case.

The court therefore directed for the issue to be placed before the Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna for the consideration by a larger bench.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae, submitted despite orders by the top court from time to time and monitoring by the high court, a large number of cases were pending against lawmakers.

Hansaria said the PIL sought the expeditious disposal of such cases and challenged the constitutional validity of Section 8 of Representation of People Act, which limits disqualification period of a convicted person to six years.

He said the petition also raised the question whether a person convicted of a criminal offense could form a political party, or be an office bearer of a political party.

Hansaria said the top court in 2017 passed directions for setting up 12 special courts in 10 different states and a slew of directions were passed for monitoring of early disposal of pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

Yet, the situation has remained abysmal and the trial was moving at a very slow pace, he added.

"It's a matter of shame that after all this, 42 percent of sitting Lok Sabha members have pending criminal cases. For 30 years, cases are pending," said Hansaria.

Elaborating on the reasons for the delay, the amicus said special courts often took up cases other than MP/MLA matters, there were repeated adjournments as accused failed to appear and in some cases witnesses were summoned by courts but relevant summons were not served on them in time.

Justice Manmohan, however, interjected and said, "Let's not generalise the situation. You are painting the entire country with the same brush. It does not happen like this. Walk in the corridors of the trial court. Clients who have come for a hearing will curse you and tell you that 10.30 am this judge has retired to his chambers. Another judge is so overloaded. You need to do a minute study. Please tell us what the actual reason is. There can't be a blanket direction."

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Upadhyay, argued the law makers never intended that a person convicted of heinous crimes such as rape or murder, and who was released after a short sentence of two to three years, were elected as an MP or MLA.

"What we are seeing is 46-48 percent people with kidnapping, rape, murder charges coming back to Parliament where the sentences are for lesser period of time. This could never have been the intention of the Parliament, while drafting this section," he said.

In an affidavit, Hansaria said legislators had great influence on the investigation or trials in cases, which he said were not allowed to be concluded.

Hansaria's affidavit, filed through advocate Senha Kalita, said a total of 4,732 criminal cases were pending against the lawmakers, including 892 cases registered in 2024 as of January 1, 2025.

On November 9, 2023, the top court directed the high courts to set up a special bench to monitor cases for their speedy disposal.