News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear plea against ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal

SC to hear plea against ban on The Kerala Story in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 10, 2023 11:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on May 12 a plea by the producers of controversial multilingual film The Kerala Story against the ban on screening of the film by the West Bengal government.

IMAGE: A BJP member hands over the movie tickets to women to watch the film The Kerala Story, in Thane on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Senior advocate Harish Salve mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha.

 

Salve said the petition challenges the ban by the West Bengal government and the 'de facto' ban in Tamil Nadu.

The bench said it had on Tuesday posted for May 15 a separate plea against the Kerala high court order refusing to stay the release of the movie and the fresh plea would also be heard on that day.

However, the bench agreed to list the plea for hearing on May 12 after Salve said, "We are losing money everyday."

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on May 5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
'The Kerala Story is not against Muslims'
I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story
I Challenge The Makers Of The Kerala Story
Shabana Against Ban On The Kerala Story
Shabana Against Ban On The Kerala Story
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention
SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The Kerala Story Review

The Kerala Story Review

Bengal becomes first state to ban 'The Kerala Story'

Bengal becomes first state to ban 'The Kerala Story'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances