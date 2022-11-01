News
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 14

SC to hear PIL for judicial probe into Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 14

Source: PTI
November 01, 2022 13:06 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would list for hearing on November 14 a PIL seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

IMAGE: Locals watch the rescue operations at the site of the suspension bridge collapse over the Machchu river, in Morbi district, November 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to latest reports, the death toll in the collapse of the British-era bridge on Sunday on the Machchu river in Morbi in Gujarat has gone up to 134 people.

”You are very quick. What are your prayers,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said when lawyer Vishal Tiwari mentioned his PIL on the issue for urgent hearing.

 

"I am seeking a judicial enquiry by a panel headed by a former Supreme Court judge," the lawyer said.

The bench then said that the PIL would be listed for hearing on November 14.

Tiwari, in the PIL, said the accident leading to the collapse of the bridge resulting in more than 100 casualties, depicted the negligence and utter failure of government authorities.

From the past decade, various incidents have taken place in our country wherein due to the mismanagement, lapse in duty, negligent maintenance activities, there have been cases of huge public casualties which could have been avoided, the PIL said.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The death toll in the bridge collapse has gone up to 135, a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
