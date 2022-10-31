Nine persons arrested for Morbi bridge collapse

Nine persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the collapse of the cable suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi in Gujarat in which 134 people were killed, the police said.

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchu river, in Morbi district, October 31, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

They include two managers, two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group that was managing the bridge, the Rajkot range IG Ashok Yadav announced on Monday.

He refused to elaborate, saying the police will soon brief the media.

The police have registered an FIR on charges of culpable homicide against agencies given the task of maintenance and operation of the bridge in Morbi city which collapsed on Sunday evening.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The FIR, lodged by 'B' division police inspector Prakash Dekivadia, stated that the bridge over the Machchu river in Morbi town was not in use for nearly eight months as the local administration had roped in a "private agency" for its maintenance.