News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits

SC to hear Gyanvapi mosque's plea over temple suits

Source: PTI
March 01, 2024 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal of the Gyanvapi management committee against an Allahabad High Court order which held that lawsuits for "restoration" of a temple where the mosque stands in Varanasi are maintainable.

"We will tag this with the main case," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

 

The plea in the top court was filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the committee which manages the affairs of the Gyanvapi mosque.

On December 19 last year, the Allahabad high court had dismissed pleas challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking the "restoration" of a temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque stands.

The HC had said that the "religious character" of a disputed place can only be decided by the court.

It had dismissed five related petitions -- on maintainability and also against a survey of the mosque premises -- filed over the years by the mosque committee and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The HC had held that the suit filed before the district court is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which forbids "conversion" of the "religious character" of a place from what existed on August 15, 1947.

The suit was filed by petitioners seeking the right to worship in the Gyanvapi mosque adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Muslim litigants had challenged its maintainability, citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking temple 'restoration'
Gyanvapi: HC allows plea seeking temple 'restoration'
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area
Varanasi court allows Hindus to pray in Gyanvapi area
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter
Board papers flown to Naxal-hit village in helicopter
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
Two major challenges of Bandhan Bank
The Battles Over Recipes
The Battles Over Recipes
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
Women's red-ball cricket returns to domestic scene
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Fresh plea seeks ASI survey of all Gyanvapi cellars

Fresh plea seeks ASI survey of all Gyanvapi cellars

Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI, claims lawyer

Gyanvapi built on temple as per ASI, claims lawyer

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances